Sam Smith stops off in Orlando to honor Pulse victims before Miami show

Sam Smith doesn’t need an introduction, with his pop hits Too Good At Goodbyes, Stay With Me, Pray, Lay Me Down and more, from the albums The Thrill of It All and In The Lonely Hour.

Smith is wideldy known for his emotional songs, but in real life, don’t worry, he’s not moping around.

“Everyone thinks I’m just sad and lonely and cry every day, but I really have a good time,” he said in an interview last year. “I think there’s some elements where you get to see my humor a little bit which is good.”

Regardless, his songs are good for letting out any leftover angst from the long workweek.

Get your cry on Saturday night when the UK artist hits the AmericanAirlines Arena for his Thrill Of It All Tour.

Before he traveled to Miami, the singer was paying his respects in another part of Florida.

On his Instagram, @samsmithworld, you can see Smith in Orlando at the memorial of the Pulse nightclub shooting to honor the victims.

He wrote, “Just went to Pulse nightclub in Orlando to visit the beautiful memorial that has been built. So deeply emotional & heartbreaking. However, proof that there is more love in this world than hate. To all the families and friends of the victims, your loved ones will never be forgotten xx If any of you come to Orlando it’s such an important place to go and pay your respects. Sending my love to all of you xx.”

Scarlett Baur contributed to this report.