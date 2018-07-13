Ryan Philippe was just seen at Miami Swim Week, checking out the models in bikinis

The celebrities are coming.

Heidi Klum partied in South Beach at the Kimpton Surfcomber Hotel for her Ocean Drive cover party Thursday night, while a TV star was seen just blocks away ogling the scene.

Yep, if you thought you saw Ryan Philippe in the front row at the Delano for the newMark Models X Bikini.com fashion show, you were right.

Just a few weeks after USA Networks’ Shooter Season 3 premiere, Philippe took some time off to track women’s bathing suit trends.

According to a source, “Ryan was hanging with a few buddies and checking out the models on – and off – the runway.”

The spy adds that after the show, girls were seen asking Ryan for selfies while he dined with friends at the hotel’s sushi spot, UMI at Delano.

After the meal, the actor and his entourage ordered drinks at the property’s intimate late-night lounge, Doheny Room, tucked away behind closed doors in the back of lobby.

Note to bikini models: Seems Philippe is single and ready to mingle.

But just last year, Reese Witherspoon’s ex was in a bit of a pickle. Phillippe alleges his then girlfriend Elsie Hewitt made a false police report, in which she accused him of attacking her in a drunken rage. She then sued him. But the Los Angeles County Attorney refused the case upon further investigation.