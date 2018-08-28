Ryan Lochte’s wife JUST celebrated her bachelorette party in Miami. Why so late?

Well, this is a new one. Even for the most hardened South Beach partier.

Kayla Rae Lochte kind of put the cart after the horse over the weekend.

The swimsuit model married Olympic swimmer Ryan Lochte back in January. The couple did the deed in Gainesville in a courthouse ceremony. They got engaged in October of 2016.

And the bride just now got around to celebrating her bachelorette party!?

One of her Instagram pics shows Mrs. Lochte with her bridesmaids in their pajamas with the caption, “It isn’t a bachelorette party, without a pajama party!!! We obviously really enjoyed ourselves this weekend!” One super cute hashtag: #lochteinlove

The ladies didn’t just lounge. They worked their already toned butts off at Barry’s Bootcamp, according to another snap.

They were also living la vida loca at SLS South Beach in swimsuits that read, “Getting Drunk.” Nice. Lochte was in white, her pals in pink.

So why do a bachelorette party seven months after the fact?

Granted, the delay may have been due to a health issue: The Virginia native revealed in May that she was suffering from postpartum depression.

So where was dad? The University of Florida alum was likely tending to the home fires, aka their year old son Caiden. Or maybe helping plan a wedding — seems a big one is coming soon.

He already recently celebrated a bachelor party in (where else?) Las Vegas. His entourage reportedly spent over $11,000 on cocktails at Hakkasan, which has a sister restaurant at the Fontainebleau. Um, nice.