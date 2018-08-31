Rumors confirmed: Reggaeton star Nicky Jam is separated from his wife

These days reggaeton star Nicky Jam could be the subject of one of his many songs about heartbreak, like the one he sings that says: “They say that time cures everything/ your memory is gone with the wind/ none of this matters.”

The reason is the confirmation of his rumored separation from Colombian model Angélica Cruz, whom he married in February of last year. His wedding in Medellín was attended by celebrities such as the actor Vin Diesel and reggaeton star J Balvin, among others.

😍 A post shared by NICKY JAM (@nickyjampr) on Feb 8, 2017 at 6:40am PST

Telemundo gossip show “Suelta la Sopa” disclosed the documents that confirm the separation between the “X” singer and Cruz for “irreconcilable differences.” The couple reached a divorce agreement but details are unknown.

Also, they could have signed a prenuptial agreement that addresses the clauses of the separation of goods and spousal support.

There were several clues that ignited the rumors of their separation. In July the couple sold the house that they owned jointly in Miami, which was purchased shortly after the wedding.

A month later, Nicky Jam posted a photograph on his Instagram account with the following text: “I see myself alone but I am with God thank you so much.”

And then came the news that the famous reggaeton singer bought a luxurious house in Miami Beach for more than $3 million.

Neither Nicky Jam nor Angelica Cruz have spoken publicly about their divorce or the reasons they ended their relationship.