Romain Zago opens a swanky restaurant next door to his South Beach nightclub

The man behind Mynt Lounge is at it again.

Nightclub impresario Romain Zago has opened Myn-Tu. If it sounds like Mynt II, well that’s on purpose; the two places are next door to each other.

Zago, who is also known for his stint on “Real Housewives of Miami” when he was married to Joanna Krupa, recently began posting proud pictures on social media of Myn-Tu. Located at 1905 Collins Avenue, it’s in the former Rokbar space.

The 2,500-square-foot space features a huge bar, open kitchen, booth seating, and dramatic mirrored walls. The food has a global accent.

“Proud of our new sister,” wrote the French native. “Most divine and innovated cuisine in South Beach.”

According to the website, “Myn-Tu’s culinary concept and inspiration behind the design lays on a merge between Mynt’s exclusivity and impeccable touch in the hospitality industry, with a generous mixed menu blending the Japanese, French and Vietnamese culture.”

Early guests include “Shark Tank” star Kevin O’Leary, who reportedly dined on Wagyū Beef Steak flamed with cognac and shaved black truffles.

Reservations: 786-610-4200. Hours: Thursday through Sunday 7:30 p.m. to 2 a.m.