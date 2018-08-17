Posted on

Rihanna is filming a movie in Cuba. But what’s it about?

By Arturo Arias-Polo

The singer Rihanna and the actor Donald Glover are in Havana filming “Guava Island,” a musical the two star in under the direction of “Atlanta” director Hiro Murai.

Although the details of the plot and Rihanna’s role in the film are unknown, Vistar confirmed that the production team has been traveling through several locations in the city, including a textile factory in the eastern municipality of Alamar as well as the Abreu Fontán area in Miramar.

The cast also includes Letitia Wright and Nonso Abnozie, who also traveled to the island.

The sights of Havana are not unfamiliar to Rihanna. About three years ago, the singer posed for a photo shoot with photographer Annie Leibovitz in Cuba, which appeared in Vanity Fair.

The session had several corners of Old Havana and La Guarida restaurant as a backdrop.

As for Donald Glover, he took a moment on his trip to pay a visit to the Cuban Art Factory.

Rihanna waves at fans during her trip to Havana in 2015.Desmond Boylan/ AP

