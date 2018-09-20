Posted on

Rick Ross is making an appearance at a Miami cellphone store with TIDAL. And you’re invited.

By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

Hey, hardcore Rick Ross fans: You may want to take an extra long lunch break on Friday.

Da Boss will be at the Sprint store at 10670 NW 19th St., in Miami, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. The rapper will be celebrating the launch of Sprint’s “first-of-its-kind” unlimited bundle deal with a “Free Forever” membership to TIDAL, Jay Z’s subscription-based streaming service that combines high def videos with high fidelity sound quality.

You can sign up for a chance to meet Rick Ross here: https://tidalxmia.splashthat.com/

The catch: To get that selfie with hip hop royalty, you’ll need  to upgrade to the Unlimited Plus Plan.

Besides the deal with TIDAL, Ross has a few other things going on since his scary hospitalization in March.

He has a new song with Jason Derulo and Lil Wayne called “Broke Up.”

The Liberty City native was also headed out on tour to Australia and New Zealand but for an unknown reason, just cancelled.

 

 

