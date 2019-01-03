‘RHOA’ star Nene Leakes just stepped out in Miami — in a pair of pajamas

Seems like Nene Leakes’ New Year’s resolution for 2019 is to give zero f–ks.

Hey, we all know comfort is key, but we’re not sure we would have had the nerve to wear what the reality star did Wednesday night while stepping out to dine at downtown hotspot Novikov Miami.

Leakes wore a pair of glittery, sequinned hot pink pajamas, pairing the um, ensemble, with furry Tom Ford slides and an animal print clutch.

Insiders say Leakes dined on fresh sushi, duck with truffles and Wagyu steak with a “lively group” until midnigh, then departed in a blue Rolls Royce.

Romain Maurice

Back to the PJs…

Ironically, on last Sunday’s episode of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” while the cast took a girls trip to Destin, Florida, Leakes threw shade at pal Tanya Sam and her fashion choices.

“You know, Tanya, I want you to understand that I have very little tolerance for ignorance … Because you wear labels and you say that you are fashion, just know that you may be fashion in your eyes but you are not fashion in my eyes,” Leakes told her costar on the Bravo show. “I have many fashions, honey. … I own stores, I have fashions, I am a serial entrepreneur, and I am a successful black woman.”

As per her Insta, the 51 year old personality is staying at Angler’s Hotel on the beach and hosted a New Year’s Eve party at the new Bar One Miami.