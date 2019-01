Report: Ximena Duque is saying goodbye to Telemundo

NBCUNIVERSAL UPFRONT -- "2016 NBCUniversal Upfront in New York City on Monday, May 16, 2016" -- -- Pictured: Ximena Duque, "Days of Our Lives" on NBC -- (Photo by: Mike Coppola/NBCUniversal/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)

You won’t be seeing Ximena Duque’s beautiful face on Telemundo anymore. People en Espanol reports that the TV personality is saying “adios” “to the network.

The Colombian actress, who started her career in telenovelas, is now a free agent.

The former “Pecados ajenos” star hasn’t been seen on Telemudo since the end of the last year when she was a guest host on “El Nuevo Dia,” replacing Adamari Lopez who was out on sick leave.

Nine actress remain on contract at the network, adds PES: Aracely Arámbula, Carmen Villalobos, Catherine Siachoque, Gaby Espino, Marjorie de Sousa, Fernanda Castillo, Litzy, Carmen Aub and Mariana Seoane.

The circumstances of Duque leaving are unclear, but her baby daughter Luna just turned 1 and mom often mentions how much she misses her when she is at work.

Duque has yet to comment about a parting of the ways on any of her social media channels.