Reggaeton star Nicky Jam just bought a $3.4 million crib in Palm Island

When reggaeton singer Nicky Jam isn’t winning awards or hanging out with Kim Kardashian at Komodo, he may be found on his brand new $3.4 million home on Miami Beach’s Palm Island.

Sold to him by former “Million Dollar Listing Miami” realtor Chad Carroll of Douglas Elliman, the five-bedroom, five-bath newly built bachelor pad features an infinity pool, chef’s kitchen, and two car garage for his very Miami vehicles.

Jam, who was born as Nick Rivera Caminero in Boston and raised in Puerto Rico, was given his stage name by a homeless man. He reportedly performed illegal work in a supermarket to help support his family until he was discovered at 14. He’s come a long way!

Take a look at his new casita:

