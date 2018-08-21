Posted on

Reggaeton star Nicky Jam just bought a $3.4 million crib in Palm Island

Nice pad, Nicky
by Lesley Abravanel For Miami.com

When reggaeton singer Nicky Jam isn’t winning awards or hanging out with Kim Kardashian at Komodo, he may be found on his brand new $3.4 million home on Miami Beach’s Palm Island.

Good vibes @kimkardashian @foodgod @sencillo305

A post shared by NICKY JAM (@nickyjampr) on

Sold to him by former “Million Dollar Listing Miami” realtor Chad Carroll of Douglas Elliman, the five-bedroom, five-bath newly built bachelor pad features an infinity pool, chef’s kitchen, and two car garage for his very Miami vehicles.

Bye 👋 bye

A post shared by NICKY JAM (@nickyjampr) on

Jam, who was born as Nick Rivera Caminero in Boston and raised in Puerto Rico, was given his stage name by a homeless man.  He reportedly performed illegal work in a supermarket to help support his family until he was discovered at 14.  He’s come a long way!

Take a look at his new casita:

 

Comments

More Like This
Sunset Place may be about to change. And dear God, does it need to
This beloved Wynwood party spot’s days are numbered. Where will the hipsters hang?
Miami Book Fair announces its lineup. Here are the biggest names.
Española Way
Miami Guide
Discover why Espanola Way might be South Beach’s coolest corner
Much of Wynwood is now in the hands of developers. Can the neighborhood stay cool?
Here are some of the coolest places to host a bridal or baby shower in Miami