Rapper Tekashi69 was just partying at a SoBe club. Hours later, he was in court. What?

Tekashi69 had quite a time in Miami Beach Tuesday night at Mr Jones .

The rapper partied the night away at the Lincoln Road nightclub. He was also seen hanging out at a Hialeah Home Depot, according to a fan who posted a selfie with the rapper.

The rapper had a rude awakening the following day.

The Daily Mail reports T-69 had to appear in court all the way in Houston, Texas.

The “Gummo” singer, who had been shooting a sexy music video down here, is in legal hot water for allegedly for assaulting a teenage fan in that city back in July.

You want rock bottom? The so called “King of New York” was wearing the same outfit, a beige sweater and black pants, from the night before a la Luann de Lesseps. Eek. Not a good look. The 22 year old’s massive bling was gone but the heavily tatted performer still had his multicolored pigtails in.

Tekashi69 (also known in showbiz circles as 6ix9ine) allegedly grabbed a 16 year old fan after he tried to record him back in January at a Houston mall. The hip hopper was was arrested six months later, violating a 2015 plea deal, which he took to avoid going to jail for posting X rated footage of an underage girl.

Next court date: Oct 2.

Should we expect another night of Miami clubbing on Oct. 1?

Hopefully Tekashi can get his act together, literally. He has a famous person in his corner: Nicki Minaj, who wanted to perform their collaboration, “Fefe,” with him at the Video Music Awards Monday night.

“Ssomewhere along the line he didn’t get approved to perform by the powers that be,” she said, reports The Huffington Post.