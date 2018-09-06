Rapper Khaotic faces criminal charges in court and Love & Hip Hop is there to film

Rubin McFadden, known by his rap stage name Khaotic, appeared in Miami-Dade court Thursday to plead not guilty to allegations he led cops on a high-speed car chase in Miami’s Little Haiti neighborhood.

Reality television visited Miami’s criminal court Thursday as prosecutors filed felony charges against a rapper named Khaotic — all filmed by a crew from VH1’s Love & Hip-Hop Miami.

Rubin McFadden, 33, pleaded not guilty to accusations he led Miami-Dade detectives on a dangerous high-speed chase before crashing his 2018 Chrysler 300 near Little Haiti.

The charges: leaving the scene of an accident, resisting arrest and reckless driving. Cops say they chased McFadden on foot before arresting him at gun point. Police also found a gun in his car.

McFadden, of Overtown, appears on the reality show that chronicles the lives of hip-hop stars and their loved ones in South Florida. The 2018 season includes local hip-hop legends such as Trina and Trick Daddy. With songs like “These Hoes for Everyone” and “Dime,” McFadden is well-known in the local rap scene.

His lawyer, Joseph Klock, said McFadden had no idea Miami-Dade detectives in unmarked cars were the ones chasing him. They did not use lights and sirens, Klock said.

“He was driving his car and all of a sudden a car did a U-turn and started following him. The cars had heavily tinted windows and he had no idea who it was,” Klock said. “He accelerated. They accelerated.”

A little over a year ago, McFadden was one of two men shot and wounded as they drove in an SUV on Interstate 95 near the exit to Little Haiti.

In an online interview, he said he’s been shot on several occasions, including one time when he got wounded 15 times and survived. “S**t happens when you’re out on these streets,” he said, adding: “I’m immune to being shot.”

The rapper also recently spent seven months in jail on drug charges.