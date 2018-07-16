PHOTOS: This 18-year-old designer just had her first Swim Week runway show in Miami

Models gather around 18-year-old fashion designer Gigi Caruso on the runway at Miami Swim Week in Miami Beach on Saturday, July 14, 2018. Caruso, the woman behind Gigi C Bikinis, is the youngest designer to show in Miami Swim Week history.

Gigi Caruso, the 18 year old designer behind the swimwear brand Gigi C, debuted her line as the youngest designer to show in Miami Swim Week history.

“Our Resort & Spring 2019 Collection features lightweight Scuba fabric, laser cut details, belts and zipper-front one-pieces with plenty of ‘80s and ‘90s inspired looks highlighting luxe new details and unexpected pops of color,” said the young designer. Take a look at part of her collection, which debuted at Paraiso Saturday night.

Fashion models wear swimwear designed by Gigi C Bikinis on the runway at Miami Swim Week in Miami Beach on July 14, 2018. 18-year-old Gigi Caruso is the youngest designer to show in Miami Swim Week history. Ellis Rua/Miami Herald

A fashion model wears swimwear designed by Gigi C Bikinis on the runway at Miami Swim Week in Miami Beach on July 14, 2018. 18-year-old Gigi Caruso is the youngest designer to show in Miami Swim Week history. Ellis Rua/Miami Herald

A fashion model wears swimwear designed by Gigi C Bikinis on the runway at Miami Swim Week in Miami Beach on July 14, 2018. 18-year-old Gigi Caruso is the youngest designer to show in Miami Swim Week history. Ellis Rua/Miami Herald

Fashion models wear swimwear designed by Gigi C Bikinis on the runway at Miami Swim Week in Miami Beach on July 14, 2018. 18-year-old Gigi Caruso is the youngest designer to show in Miami Swim Week history.

A fashion model wears swimwear designed by Gigi C Bikinis on the runway at Miami Swim Week in Miami Beach on July 14, 2018. 18-year-old Gigi Caruso is the youngest designer to show in Miami Swim Week history. Ellis Rua/Miami Herald

MIAMI BEACH, FL – JULY 14: Models walk the runway for Gigi C Bikinis during the Paraiso Fashion Fair at The Paraiso Tent on July 14, 2018 in Miami Beach, Florida. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Gigi C Bikinis

MIAMI BEACH, FL – JULY 14: A model walks the runway for Gigi C Bikinis during the Paraiso Fashion Fair at The Paraiso Tent on July 14, 2018 in Miami Beach, Florida. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Gigi C Bikinis

MIAMI BEACH, FL – JULY 14: A model walks the runway for Gigi C Bikinis during the Paraiso Fashion Fair at The Paraiso Tent on July 14, 2018 in Miami Beach, Florida. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Gigi C Bikinis

MIAMI BEACH, FL – JULY 14: A model walks the runway for Gigi C Bikinis during the Paraiso Fashion Fair at The Paraiso Tent on July 14, 2018 in Miami Beach, Florida. Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Gigi C Bikinis

At 18-years-old, fashion designer Gigi Caruso became the youngest designer to show her designs at the Miami Swim Week history on Saturday, July 14, 2018.

at Miami Swim Week in Miami Beach on Saturday, July 14, 2018. Ellis Rua