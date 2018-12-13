Posted on

Pharrell’s new Wynwood pop-up shop is open and it’s not just for billionaires

Pharrell at BBCWorldRedEye.com
by Lesley Abravanel For Miami.com

You don’t have to be a billionaire to buy kicks and threads from Pharrell Williams’ new Billionaire Boys Club adidas store in Wynwood. But if you can scrape together like $250, you’re probably good. The store, an Instagrammer’s dream come true, offers plenty of retail ops along with requisite (and free) photo ops.

You can’t afford to not take a photo by this cool ice cream truck.Handout

Pharrell’s BBC ironically boasts an aspirational motto that says, “Wealth is of the heart and mind, not the pocket.” Easier said by a multi-millionaire than the average hundredaire kicking around Wynwood wondering where his or her next rent check will come from, but we digress.

Take a look at the inside of this fancy store.Handout

In addition to the BBC label, there’s Ice Cream, another couture-istic collab between Pharrell and Nigo, the Japanese clothing company that produces the label BAPE. Ice Cream consists of t-shirts, polos, sweatshirts, and accessories that will melt your money straight out of your wallets.

Inside the very cool store is an “elevated Galactic Exhibit,” showcasing floating sneakers, which could also be construed as a not so subliminal message about astronomical prices. Or not.

Handout

255 NW 25th Street, Miami

255 NW 25th Street, Miami
Take me there
Miss the Umbrella Sky? Now there’s a new sky for selfies over Coral Gables
Pharrell’s new Wynwood pop-up shop is open and it’s not just for billionaires
Tourists These delicious chocolates pack a surprise: They’re vegan and kosher
Miami Guide
Is Downtown Dadeland the coolest enclave in Miami’s suburbs? It seems like it.
Pitbull would be the best Santa Claus ever. Here’s why we know this.
How do $10 tickets for ‘Hamilton’ sound? If you’re lucky, they can be yours