People just can’t get enough of Natti Natasha and her sexy YouTube videos

Natti Natasha is unstoppable.

The Dominican singer is moving up the YouTube ranks.

Her most recent bachata hit “Quién Sabe” snagged more than 175 million views in less than three months and more than 11 million views on Spotify.

Natasha has the distinction of being the fifth most viewed artist on the social media video platform.

Her videos have had more than 3.8 billion visits in the last 12 months.

NN’s top vids are “Criminal,” a collabo with Ozuna (1.5 billion); “Sin Pajamas” with Becky G (800 million views); “Amantes de Una Noche,” with Bad Bunny (310 million views).

Not too shabby for the 31 year old music star who got her start with Puerto Rican reggaeton legend Don Omar.

She’s proud of her success, and proud of being a fierce female.

“It’s OK to be sexy, to be leaders, to be us without being judged,” she told Billboard earlier this summer.