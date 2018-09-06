People just can’t get enough of Natti Natasha and her sexy YouTube videos
Natti Natasha is unstoppable.
The Dominican singer is moving up the YouTube ranks.
Her most recent bachata hit “Quién Sabe” snagged more than 175 million views in less than three months and more than 11 million views on Spotify.
Natasha has the distinction of being the fifth most viewed artist on the social media video platform.
Her videos have had more than 3.8 billion visits in the last 12 months.
NN’s top vids are “Criminal,” a collabo with Ozuna (1.5 billion); “Sin Pajamas” with Becky G (800 million views); “Amantes de Una Noche,” with Bad Bunny (310 million views).
Not too shabby for the 31 year old music star who got her start with Puerto Rican reggaeton legend Don Omar.
She’s proud of her success, and proud of being a fierce female.
“It’s OK to be sexy, to be leaders, to be us without being judged,” she told Billboard earlier this summer.
MIAMI (5 de Septiembre de 2018) – Con más de 3.80 billones de vistas en los últimos 12 meses, Natti Natasha es la Quinta Artista Musical más vista en YouTube globalmente, según las listas de la plataforma de música de esta semana. Su más reciente sencillo como solista, "Quién Sabe", es una bachata sexy que ha acumulado más de 175 millones de vistas en YouTube en menos de tres meses y más de 11 millones de reproducciones en Spotify. "Quién Sabe" es una bachata que la artista consideró como desafiante porque es el "color de su país", como escribió en su cuenta de Instagram. Con éxitos tales como “Criminal”, “Sin Pijama” y “Dura (Remix)” sobre sus hombros, no hay duda de que está teniendo su mejor año. "Criminal" con Ozuna ha sobrepasado 1.5 billones de vistas en YouTube y este año, Natti lanzó “Amantes De Una Noche” junto a Bad Bunny y “Tonta” por RKM & Ken-Y, que combinados tienen un total 570 MILLONES de vistas. Su reciente éxito ha hecho brillar a la joven cantante dominicana y ha provocado que la revista MAXIM, Daily Star UK y otros la noten. "Tonta" y "Amantes de Una Noche" también han acumulado más de 90 MILLONES de reproducciones en Spotify desde su lanzamiento a principio de este año. También, este año la artista dominicana unió fuerzas con Becky G en “Sin Pijama." El vídeo, que presenta a las dos principales mujeres del movimiento Urbano Latino, ha conseguido cerca de 800 millones de vistas en cinco meses. En un artículo reciente, Billboard escribió: ¿Por qué el 2018 es el año de Natti Natasha?