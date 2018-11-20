Paris Hilton is suddenly single — but she’ll always have Miami with her ex

Remember wayyy back when Paris Hilton lost her massive engagement ring in Miami?

Yep, in March, the hotel heiress was partying at RC Cola Plant in Wynwood, when the $2 million, 20 carat bling fell off her finger and into a bucket of ice.

Well, the ring eventually turned up after a frantic search of the club, in a bucket of ice.

Though Hilton was relieved, the socialite has no need for it anymore.

Hilton and her fiancé Chris Zylka are done. They were together a staggering two or so years. No reason was given for the split, but they’ll have always memories of Miami. And we’re not just talking about the traumatic ring incident (he wants it back, by the way, as per TMZ).

Though Hilton and the “Leftovers” star hung in the same circles, they really hit it off at an Art Basel event at Faena Miami Beach in 2015.

“It’s so romantic because we were actually put in the same room that we had that cute little date,” Hilton told Page Six of their chance encounter that led to a major romance. “When we walked in, we were like, ‘Oh my God, this is crazy!’ I didn’t even plan it, so it was really cool.”

Neither party has confirmed why they are going their separate ways. Hilton Instagrammed herself dressed up as Marilyn Monroe, cryptically writing her fans a quote from the late showbiz icon, “Everything happens for a reason. People change so that you can learn to let go..”