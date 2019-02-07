Posted on

Ozuna just joined the billion views club. He’s the most watched artist on YouTube

Getty
By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

Let’s hear it for Ozuna.

The reggaeton star just topped Justin Bieber as the artist with the most views on YouTube. He has the highest number of videos with over one billion views on YouTube.

Ozuna now has a whopping seven videos with 1 billion plus views thanks mostly to his work on DJ Snake’s “Taki Taki,” also featuring hot shots Cardi B and Selena Gomez.

His top song was with Natti Natasha: their “Criminal” video garnered a jaw dropping  1,739,001,918 views.

Ozuna has also collaborated on tracks with such hit makers as Nicky Jam and Bad Bunny, (“Te Bote”); Romeo Santos (“El Farsante”) and Wisin (“Escápate Conmigo”).

Last week he thanked his fans for support on Instagram, when only six of his videos had hit the 1 billion views mark. But “Taki Taki” helped tip the number of videos to seven.

He can also thank Gomez, who happens to be Bieber’s ex, for catapulting him to YouTube glory and overtaking the Biebs.

 

