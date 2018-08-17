Oops!: Did Shakira just accidentally admit she cheated on her ex with Piqué?

A message of support to her partner, soccer player Gerard Piqué, has left Colombian singer Shakira in a tight spot with her fans.

“Love, you have just finished a stage that we will always keep in our hearts. One of the happiest moments of my life was also seeing you win in 2010 with the team and celebrate Spain the champions!,” the singer wrote on her Instagram this week.

The message was published after Piqué announced that he was retiring from the Spanish national team to focus on the Barcelona Sports Club.

But for those who follow the 41-year-old singer’s private life, the message was taken as a confirmation of the old rumors that she cheated on Antonio de la Rúa, with whom she had a relationship for 11 years. That relationship officially ended in August 2010, a month after the World Cup final in which Spain (and Piqué) took the Cup.

“What a betrayal for Antonito! Do not give the dates friend,” wrote user Hugo Soteldo, while Mirta Garin commented: “Shakira is very deceitful … and I do not think the ‘blunder’ was unintentional … I think it is impossible for her to swallow that Antonio might be happy. ”

Another follower, Noa Molson, took the part of the singer: “Chaquira [sic] but … You cheated on Antonio. Good for you, you dumped a terrible parasite.”

“Well, what does it matter if she cheated or not, there are millions of men who cheat,” added user Katy Pantoja.

In a public statement, Shakira and De la Rua confirmed the end of their relationship, which began in 2000, specifying that “since August 2010 and by mutual agreement, we are taking time apart from our relationship.”

Pique, 31, and Shakira have always admitted that they met in 2010 when the singer was recording the video for “Waka Waka,” the official World Cup song, but they made their relationship official in early 2011.

Since then, the couple has had two children together: Milan, 5, and Sasha, 3.