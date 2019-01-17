One year after lung transplant, El Puma looks happy & healthy at birthday party in Miami

El Puma’s 76th birthday was extra sweet.

After a serious health crisis, the beloved singer José Luis Rodríguez seemed to be doing great at a party at Estefan Kitchen in Miami on Monday night.

He underwent a double lung transplant at Jackson Memorial Hospital back in December 2017.

El Puma entered the Design District restaurant with his wife Carolina and was greeted by cheers and applause.

Among the 50 or so guests were Emilio Estefan and his niece, “El Gordo y La Flaca” host Lili Estefan, with her cohost Raúl de Molina.

Lili posted an Instagram pic with the music legend with the caption: “At 76, El Puma will return to the stage very soon! Happy birthday, champ! You are an inspiration! Give it all you can! #ElPumaIsBack.”

Back, indeed, and inspired to live a long and prosperous life.

“I have apologized and I have forgiven,” the music star said of the things he has experienced in the recovery process. “I have learned to meditate. There is no need to waste time in life.”

Rodriguez, 76, obviously has been through a lot.

“I am coming to the oasis after a terrible desert,” said El Puma, who added that he still has months of therapy ahead and will be on medication for the rest of his life.

“I have already gained 10 pounds and I actually don’t want to gain anymore,” he said.

How recovered is El Puma? He was able to sing two songs, “Los amigos” and “No vuelvo” with Colombian Charlie Zaa.

That’s not all. He is set to give a concert in Orlando sometime in May, according to Ticketmaster.