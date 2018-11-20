Omi shot his sexy video for ‘Cheerleader’ at Haulover Beach. We hear he’s back

Remember that old ditty “Cheerleader?”

Of course. It’s from 2015, but we still can’t get it out of our head after it comes on. It’s from Jamican music star Omi and about finding his queen.

“Oh, I think that I found myself a cheerleader. She is always right there when I need her. Oh, I think that I found myself a cheerleader. She is always right there when I need her. She walks like a model. She grants my wishes like a genie in a bottle.”

The sexy video has an energetic, tropical feel. Why do we heart it so? It has a local connection, shot in Haulover Beach.

The song just got a remix treatment from Felix Jaehn so you can fall in love with it all over again.

Well, the pop-reggae singer is reportedly back on the scene. Here, in the Magic City. Rumor has it Omi is in town shooting his video for his latest song. According to the “Masterpiece” singer’s rep, it has “a classic island inspired sound and a feel-good vibe.”

We’re thinking the beach. Again.