Now you can watch ‘Jaws’ in the water on an inflatable screen — if you’re brave enough

Want to watch 'Jaws' in the ocean? That's not terrifying AT ALL.

Want sharks? You got sharks.

This Sunday marks Shark Week’s 30th anniversary. So you could get your scare on from your couch watching your TV set.

Or you could be brave and watch “Jaws” on an inflatable screen from the comfort of an inner tube. On the water.

From 'Jaws' to 'Dirty Dancing,' 9 perfect summer vacation movies https://t.co/Bb26P2tfXo pic.twitter.com/XrO5bwdTG4 — Variety (@Variety) July 13, 2018

Yes, on Friday you can celebrate the original shark movie, 1975 pop culture classic, “Jaws,” at an outdoor floating theater (literally). The adult only screening will be at 8:30 p.m. Friday at Whiskey Creek Hideout at Dr. Von D. Mizell-Eula Johnson State Park, 6503 N. Ocean Drive, in Dania Beach.

According to SouthFlorida.com, you can pop a squat on the beach (bring your own chair) or relax in an inner tube, which you receive with your $15 admission.

The park has food and drink specials ($5 beer and wine) for sale, plus “adult games,” and a water slide. Gates open at 6 p.m. You must be at least 18 to enter.

Info: 786-274-7945, or click here.