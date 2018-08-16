Now we know why Gabrielle Union & Dwyane Wade never could have a baby

Gabrielle Union is opening up about her miscarriages.

The actress has said that she experienced eight to nine in her quest to get pregnant with Dwyane Wade’s baby.

Now we know the reason: The 45 year old suffers from a medical disorder.

While in NYC Wednesday for the BlogHer conference, Union told attendees she was diagnosed with a health issue: adenomyosis.

But for a long time, the “Being Mary Jane” star, people would blame her for putting her career first.

“Towards the end of my fertility journey I finally got some answers, because everyone said, ‘You’re a career woman, you’ve prioritized your career, you waited too long and now you’re just too old to have a kid — and that’s on you for wanting a career.”

According to WebMD, adenomyosis is a sometimes painful condition when the lining of your uterus breaks through the muscle wall, causing cramps and bleeding. It’s often misdiagnosed as uterine fibroids. Women who have this adenomyosis have double the risk of miscarriage.

So it’s not looking too like we will be seeing the Wade family expand much more.