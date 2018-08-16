Nicky Jam just arrived in style to a Miami hotspot — by yacht.

Nicky Jam just brought his fine self to Miami. In a yacht.

On Wednesday night, spies say reggaeton star Nicky Jam made a grand entrance at Seaspice and hung out dockside, naturally.

The “X” (Equis) singer and his entourage reportedly enjoyed the Filet Mignon (on hot stones) and the restaurant’s signature Seafood Platter, washed down by Ron Barceló cocktails.

Who said youth was wasted on the young? Scratch that!

Tú y Yo 15M de views🙌🙌 de qué países activos escuchándola??🔥🔥 @VALENTINOPR1 @JQuiles pic.twitter.com/sfbw3gJYpb — Nicky Jam (@NickyJamPR) August 13, 2018

Next up for Nicky: He’ll be collaborating with Telemundo and Netflix on the release of his bio-series titled “El Ganador” (“The Winner“), documenting the music star’s rise to the top from being a poor kid growing up in Boston to where he is today (see above).