Nicki Minaj’s expletive-filled video for ‘Barbie Dreams’ is everything you thought it would be — and less

By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

OMG.

Tell us how  you REALLY feel, Nicki Minaj.

Minaj’s expletive filled new song  “Barbie Dreams” basically dumps on music stars, ranting about why she would never bed any of them. Because of course she’s the Queen.

We’ve got one word for her, um, colorful new video for the song. Giiirrrrrlll.  What are you smoking these days?

It’s seriously one of the most surreal things we’ve ever seen. And we’re from Miami, so that’s saying a lot.

“Barbie Dreams,” a single from Minaj’s latest album “Queen,” costars muppet like creatures that are bear striking resemblances to  major entertainers in the hip hop world.

“I’m looking for a n—a to give some babies,” she raps about Lil Wayne. “A hand full of Weezy…”

Another attack: “Had to cancel DJ Khaled, boy, we ain’t speakin,” she sings of the local mega producer. “Ain’t no fat telling me what he ain’t eating.”

View this post on Instagram

#BarbieDreamsVIDEO OUT NOW!!!! LINK IN BIO

A post shared by Barbie® (@nickiminaj) on

We actually thought she and DJ were friends as Khaled congratulated Nicki  last month over her new record. But hey, this is showbiz.

Another interesting part of the track is the sentence: “I-I-I-I’ma kill ’em with the shoe.”

Ironically, during the altercation with Cardi B at NY Fashion Week Friday night, Cardi was reportedly the aggressor, throwing a shoe at MInaj, and left the event barefoot.

On her Beats One radio show, Minaj called Cardi out about the incident, according to CNN: “You’re angry and you’re sad. This is not funny. Get this woman some f—ing help. This woman’s at the highest point in her career and she’s throwing shoes?”

 

 

 

