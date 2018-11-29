Nicki Minaj teases sexy video for ‘Good Form,’ her new collabo with Lil Wayne

Nicki Minaj is enlisting Lil Wayne for her latest Queen single.

Tunechi will hop on a new version of the already hard-hitting “Good Form,” following their other Queen collaboration “Rich Sex.”

It’s due out on Thursday, alongside a sexy new video directed by Colin Tilley (“Mr. Happy”), which Nicki teased to her 95.6 million followers on Insta. The clip dropped Monday and already has 2 million plus views.

The hip hop star walks in an all black lacy getup in a dark alleyway, then climbs into a white Mercedes Benz convertible.

To the camera, Minaj raps:

“Yo hold up, hold up, hold up, okay, hold up.

You see a bad b—h coming, tell yo ass to hold up.

I’m in that new new meeting Nunu when I roll up.

I told the valet, ‘Park the Benz and bring the Rolls up.’

Yo hold up, hold up, hold up, okay, hold up.”

We can’t wait to see the rest of this definitely NSFW thing, which we hear will be released Thursday.