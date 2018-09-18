Nicki Minaj raps about Miami (and drugs) in her latest song off her ‘Queen’ album

Nicki Minaj can do no wrong.

Wait, she can, just not music wise.

Sure, she has some turmoil in her personal life, but we are loving her latest stuff.

Especially the newest song off of the album, “Queen,” called “Miami,” which we like for selfish reasons over at Miami.com.

So far, no video yet. But that ought to be epic, and hopefully shot here.

We don’t know what to expect from the video with the lyrics, full of curse words and references to recreational prescription drugs:

“I ain’t really finna’ tell y’all how to get away with murder and s–t

Just the other day I was out in Miami

Got the low-low on them percs [aka Percocet]

Low-low on them xannies [aka Xanax]

N—a’s know my b—-es petty

I ain’t talking mani’s

Pull up with a lot of baddies

Don’t forget the Addies [aka Adivan]

When I run up in the town, I ain’t chitty chatty

Got some real pretty titties, that come with a fatty

Too much money, I ain’t never need a sugar daddy

I’m the belle of the ball, you could call me Patty.”

We’ll stop now. But you get the picture.

Minaj has been in the news lately, for other reasons. During New York Fashion Week earlier this month, she and rival Cardi B. got into it.

“It was bad,” a source told Page Six. “They were separated by security, but Cardi was still trying to get at her. She took off a giant red shoe and threw it at Nicki — who was being blocked up against a wall by huge security guard.”

So who’s the winner in this celebrity feud du jour?

Our bets right now are on Nicki, who is doing some big, bad things with her career. The 35 year old announced on Instagram she is releasing a capsule collection with Diesel on Wednesday.

“You need people like me. So you can point your finger & say: THAT’S THE BAD GUY,” read the caption. “Got a surprise for anyone who’s ever been labeled #TheBadGuy Stay tuned.” She’ll present it at Milan Fashion Week.

Fashion queen, slaying it.