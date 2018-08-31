Myrka Dellanos and María Celeste Arrarás are back together. Fans wonder if a new show is in the works

A meeting between María Celeste Arrarás and Myrka Dellanos always creates expectations with fans. Dellanos ignited her follower’s curiosity after uploading photo of the two journalists having dinner at a restaurant in Los Angeles to her Instagram account.

“Cooking up a plan … details coming soon,” Dellanos wrote on Tuesday, Aug. 28, on the photo where they are seen in The Henry restaurant in West Hollywood.

For her part, Arrarás also fed the mystery with this post: “Dining with my dear @myrkadellanos in Los Angeles, how much we had to talk about!”

A few minutes later Dellanos cleared everything up with a comment in which she invited her fans to meet them in person in Los Angeles.

“Mari and I will be together at @AlRojoVivo tomorrow and I would love it if you come to greet us both together!,” wrote the Cuban-American presenter.

The scene of the meeting was the Plaza Mexico in Lynwood, California at the recording of Telemundo’s “Al rojo vivo” on Wednesday which Arrarás hosts. She and her team came to California on Aug. 27 to film for three days from various popular spots in Los Angeles.

Dellanos and Arrarás formed one of the most dynamic duos of Spanish-language television in the 1990s on Univision’s “Primer Impacto.”

Since then they have maintained a friendship as they continued their careers separately. But every time they get together, fans always question if there are secret plans for the pair to return to hosting a show together.

In March of 2016 they had a historic reunion on “Al rojo vivo,” to celebrate the 30th anniversary of Arrarás’ career in broadcasting.

This time, after their posts in Los Angeles, some of their followers on social media asked if they could at least to do New Year’s Eve special together, while others wanted a return to the original “Primer Impact”-style show.

Arrarás was also joined in Los Angeles by other figures from the world of entertainment like actresses Fernanda Castillo of “El Señor de los Cielos”; Angelica Celaya, who played the late Jenni Rivera in the series “Mariposa de barrio”; singer Larry Hernández and the radio personality Eddie Sotelo “Piolin.”

The episode in which Myrka accompanies Maria Celeste aired on Thursday, Aug. 30. Dellanos posted a #TBT of the duo from way back in the day next to a shot of them filming the day before.