Museum of Ice Cream is gone – but its truck is coming back to Miami

Do you miss The Museum of Ice Cream? You won’t have to for long. The museum now has an ice cream truck, and it will soon be rolling into Miami.

The first-of-its kind tasting truck is road tripping throughout the U.S. right now and making its way to the Magic City.

What’s the mission of the sweet-treats-on-wheels? To be the first ice cream truck in history to travel across the country. Dope, right? Making stops in more than 20 cities, the cherry-swathed truck will provide ice cream aficionados an opportunity to taste and sample its groundbreaking ice cream.

After testing over more than 2,000 flavors (woah!), MOIC’s Founder Maryellis Bunn whipped up an ice cream line featuring 7 original flavors including rich vanilla and creamy cinnamon.

The pinkalicious van will be making stops in front of monuments, iconic city hotspots and local Targets, which will be selling the ice cream in its stores.

We’re not sure when the truck will get here, but you can follow its journey here.

Target stores will be selling Cherrylicious ice cream from the Museum of Ice Cream.