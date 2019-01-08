Move over, Ariana & Taylor. Natti Natasha is the most watched female artist on YouTube

2019 is looking to be Natti Natasha’s year.

The reggaetonera is the most watched female artist on YouTube.

This is a really big deal, meaning Natasha was able to edge out such pop stars as Ariana Grande, Cardi B and Taylor Swift.

How watched is NN?

Think more than 4.52 billion views in 2018 alone.

That’s not all. The 32 year old Dominican was ranked No. 2 Top Female Latin Artists by Billboard last year (Shak reigned at the top spot). The singer born Natalia Alexandra Gutiérrez Batista Instagrammed the list and wrote that she was “proud.”

The “Who Knows” singer, who has collaborated with the likes of Becky G, Bad Bunny and Enrique Iglesias is also going into the Premio Lo Nuestro awards with 15 nominations in such categories as “Single of the Year, “Remix of the Year” and “Collaboration of the Year.”

Her latest track, “Me Gusta,” cowritten by Daddy Yankee, is quickly moving up the charts.

The 31st installment of Premio Lo Nuestro will be held on Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019 at American Airlines Arena and will be televised by Univision.