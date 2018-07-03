‘More Colombian than ever:’ Maluma posts sweet snap after his country loses in the World Cup

Maluma, looking as good as possible.

It was a sad day for fans of Colombian soccer.

The national team lost to England on Tuesday over in Russia.

But Maluma, who is from Colombia, is still smiling.

“Mas Colombiano que nunca. Que orgullo muchachos.. Gracias por tanta entrega a nuestro país,” he wrote. Translation: More Colombian than ever. So proud, boys. Thank you for how much you gave to our country.

The “Trap” singer has been playing a large role in the international event.

He is the man responsible for the Spanish language version of the Coca-Cola anthem “Colors,” and debuted it in Miami Beach back in March.

