More BOGO options await on Sunday. This time at your local Hooters.

Hooters wants to feed you AND save you money.

How we love BOGOs (and not just at Publix). On Friday, you can score free doughnuts at Krispy Kreme.

And on Sunday, the chain famous for its scantily clad staff and owl eyes logo, is offering up a deal: Buy any 10 wings and get 10 boneless free.

Why? It’s to celebrate National Chicken Wing Day, claimed by the Buffalo, New York, mayor Stan Makowski in 1977. That’s good enough for us (Buffalo is the so called birthplace of the buffalo wing).

Watching your weight? May we recommended the smoked variety, which are reportedly half the calories of traditional wings. They’re also super tasty thanks to the fact that the chicken is marinated for 12 hours and then smoked in house and dry rubbed with one of three rubs, Texas BBQ, Caribbean Jerk or Garlic Habanero.

Find the closest spot to you at www.HootersFlorida.com