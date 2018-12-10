Models partied at Versace Mansion just like old times
The former Versace Mansion was bustling with so many models for the 9th Annual Bombay Sapphire Artisan Series finale party on Dec. 6 that it felt like a trip back in time.
Hosted by actress Tessa Thompson in collaboration with the website Artsy, the party attracted a host of pretty people, among them: actresses Laura Harrier and Sasha Lane; models Teyana Taylor, Devon Windsor, Shaun Ross, and Beau Dunn; DJs Brendan Fallis and Coco & Breezy; rapper Brittney Taylor; artists Chloe Wise, Sarah BahBah, and the Kaplan Twins; and ex NBA athlete Kevin Garnett.
Grammy award winning duo Sofi Tukker spun the soundtrack while the models and actresses danced. Then they went off into Donatella Versace’s former quarters and made an Instagram story.
The winner of the competition was Montreal artist Erik Nieminen, whose grand prize will have him collaborating with Artsy on a public arts installation debuting next summer in NYC.