Posted on

Models partied at Versace Mansion just like old times

Devon Windsor, Teyana Taylor, Tessa Thompson, Sasha Lane, Laura Harrier
by Lesley Abravanel For Miami.com

The former Versace Mansion was bustling with so many models for the 9th Annual Bombay Sapphire Artisan Series finale party on Dec. 6 that it felt like a trip back in time.

Teyana Taylor at the 9th Annual Bombay Sapphire Artisan Series Finale hosted by Tessa ThompsonSansho Scott /BFA

Hosted by actress Tessa Thompson in collaboration with the website Artsy, the party attracted a host of pretty people, among them: actresses Laura Harrier and Sasha Lane; models Teyana Taylor, Devon Windsor, Shaun Ross, and Beau Dunn; DJs Brendan Fallis and Coco & Breezy; rapper Brittney Taylor; artists Chloe Wise, Sarah BahBah, and the Kaplan Twins; and ex NBA athlete Kevin Garnett.

Sasha Lane, Shaun Ross at the 9th Annual Bombay Sapphire Artisan Series Finale hosted by Tessa ThompsonSansho Scott /BFA

Grammy award winning duo Sofi Tukker spun the soundtrack while the models and actresses danced. Then they went off into Donatella Versace’s former quarters and made an Instagram story.

Melody Tuyet-Mai de la Fe, Devon Windsor at the 9th Annual Bombay Sapphire Artisan Series Finale hosted by Tessa ThompsonSansho Scott /BFA

The winner of the competition was Montreal artist Erik Nieminen, whose grand prize will have him collaborating with Artsy on a public arts installation debuting next summer in NYC.

Comments

How to visit Santa’s Enchanted Forest without completely losing your mind
Tourists Wynwood is getting its first chain restaurant. It’s like Dave & Buster’s for hipsters
Tourists Marc Anthony’s song inspired a parody about Cuban pastelitos. He signed off on it
Art Basel parties
Miami Guide
Here are the best spots to celebrate your birthday – even if you’re grown up
Tourists You love Korean food but are vegan? This new Miami spot is for you
The people have spoken: One of America’s favorite restaurants is in Wynwood