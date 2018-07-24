Miss the action of the World Cup? We’ve got more soccer happenings for you, Miami

World Cup may be over, but we’ve still got soccer fever.

Luckily, there’s the International Champions Cup coming to town.

The so called friendly action hits Hard Rock Stadium in Miami this weekend.

A big highlight is Saturday, with a Manchester City vs. FC Bayern matchup; kickoff starts at 7 p.m.

Keep an eye on Manchester City’s goalkeeper Thomas Müller and midfielder Kevin De Bruyne. They are reportedly the guys to watch right now. But we’ve got our eyes on some other hotties, too.

Among them: Sergio Ramos, Marco Asensio, Toni Kroos, Gareth Bale, of Real Madrid; Manuel Neuer and James Rodriguez of Bayern Munich; and Alexis Sanchez, David de Gea and Marcos Rojo of Manchester United.

The second match starts at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Manchester United faces one of its toughest opponents, Real Madrid.

Didn’t score tickets? On Saturday, from 2-9, grab the kids and head to the House of Soccer at Mana Wynwood.

There will be beats by DJ Scott Melker; a sunset match featuring “local creatives, influencers and soccer lovers”; and a special guest performance by Grammy winning artist 2 Chainz.

Oh and a bunch of soccer on TV.

Entry is first come, first served. RSVP here