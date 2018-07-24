Posted on

Miss the action of the World Cup? We’ve got more soccer happenings for you

Kevin De BruyneGetty
By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

World Cup may be over, but we’ve still got soccer fever.

Luckily, there’s the International Champions Cup coming to town.

The action hits Hard Rock Stadium in Miami this weekend.

A big highlight of the tournament is Saturday, with a Manchester City vs. FC Bayern matchup; kickoff starts at 7 p.m.

Keep an  eye on Manchester City’s goalkeeper Thomas Müller and midfielder Kevin De Bruyne. They are reportedly the guys to watch right now. But we’ve got our eyes on some other hotties, too.

Among them: Sergio Ramos, Marco Asensio, Toni Kroos, Gareth Bale, of Real Madrid;  Manuel Neuer and James Rodriguez of Bayern Munich; and  Alexis Sanchez, David de Gea and Marcos Rojo of Manchester United.

The second match starts at 8 p.m. on Tuesday. Manchester United faces one of its toughest opponents, Real Madrid.

Didn’t score tickets? On Saturday, from 2-9, grab the kids and head to the House of Soccer at Mana Wynwood.

There will be beats by DJ Scott Melker; a sunset match featuring “local creatives, influencers and soccer lovers”;  and a special guest performance by Grammy winning artist 2 Chainz.

Oh and a bunch of soccer on TV.

Entry is first come, first served. RSVP here 

 

Comments

More Like This
Tourists Michael Schwartz is opening a new restaurant in an iconic Miami Beach hotel
That plastic straw in your Ocean Drive margarita? Kiss it goodbye.
Tourists He ran a kitchen when he was 19. Now he runs a Miami-area Italian restaurant of his own
food hall
Miami Guide
Miami is suddenly full of food halls. Here’s where to find them.
A foodie podcast is coming to Miami. And they want to talk about sex and chocolate
Which David Beckham could convince you to build a MLS stadium on public land?