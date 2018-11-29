Posted on

Michelle Obama shows off dance moves in her interview with Univision’s Lili Estefan

Former FLOTUS Michelle Obama spent the weekend in Miami.Mark Wilson Getty Images
By Madeleine MarrFor Miami.com

Lili Estefan nabbed the interview of a lifetime: Michelle Obama.

The former first lady sits down with the “El Gordo y la Flaca” host to discuss her  bestselling memoir, “Becoming.”

Lili Estefan interviews Michelle Obama for ‘El Gordo y La Flaca.’Univision

The book covers Obama’s childhood in South Chicago, her career as a lawyer,  hospital administrator and later FLOTUS. In a teaser, you can see the TV personality and Obama have great chemistry, at one point, getting on their feet and dancing.

The ladies chat in English and judging from the scene outside the window they are not in Miami. The Obamas live in Washington, D.C.

The lifestyle show airs on Univision at 4 p.m.

