Miami’s Rolling Loud Festival announced its 2019 line up and it’s major

Cardi B performs at Power 105.1's Powerhouse at Barclays Center in New York. Cardi B is nominated for Grammy Awards for best rap song and best rap performance. Photo by Scott Roth/Invision/AP, File
by Lesley Abravanel For Miami.com

The hip hop version of Coachella (or insert your favorite music festival here), Rolling Loud has just announced its 5 year anniversary lineup for the May 10-12 Hard Rock Stadium shows.

As usual, music Twitter is all up in arms over the lineup. “Haters will say this isn’t a good lineup,” Rolling Loud co-founder Tariq Cherif wrote on Instagram, with a crying laughing emoji.

Sarcasm font, surely, because, the headliners are huge names. On Friday, May 10, you’ve got Migos, along with the newly political Cardi B, Rae Sremmurd, Rick Ross and tons more.

On Saturday, it’s Travis Scott leading the pack with Lil Wayne, 21 Savage and Kodak Black.

Sunday the fest closes out with Kid Cudi, Lil Uzi Vert, Lil Pump, Gucci Mane and more.

Tickets aren’t a lil cheap, though, starting allegedly somewhere in the $500 range, and going on sale at 10 a.m. Friday, February 1. Layaway plans are available to those who just have to be there.

Haters will say this isn’t a good lineup 😂

