Miami’s Larsa Pippen just partied with newly single Kourtney Kardashian. So where was her husband?

No men? No problem.

Kourtney Kardashian took full advantage of her new single status to go out on the town with Larsa Pippen.

Earlier this week, we heard Kardashian initiated her split with model Younes Bendjima, and the reality star is not wasting any time.

The 39 year old mother of three and Pippen were seen out at a Beverly Hills nightclub for a girls night out, reports Entertainment Tonight.

living our best life A post shared by Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) on Aug 9, 2018 at 12:59am PDT

They also hung out with some Miami peeps. On an Insta shot, Pippen, Kardashian posed on a staircase with Kourtney, Miami nightlife king Dave Grutman, and his wife Isabela Rangel.

Caption: “Living our best life.”

Where’s was Pippen’s husband, basketball legend Scottie Pippen? Apparently, keeping the home fires burning back in South Florida.

Rocky for a while there, the local couple seems to be going strong. Pippen’s most recent pic shows her posing for him in lingerie. The star athlete had a big smile on his face.

“Love u boy,” wrote the former Real Housewives of Miami star.

Love u boy A post shared by Larsa Pippen (@larsapippen) on Aug 9, 2018 at 8:12am PDT