Miami’s City Girls show off beaches and booty in their new video for ‘Period’

The City Girls may be getting a deal with the tourism board soon. If they could just clean up their act a little bit. LOL.

Their latest video for “Period,” shows off the ladies’ hometown, and it looks like a pretty fun place to visit, with beach shots, jetski riding, cast members dressed up in their carnival best. Oh and a lot of booty from the music duo made up of JT and Yung Miami.

The lyrics also contain a number of references to Miami, although some we cannot print for a family website.

“City Girls, from the 305. Ghetto booty, pretty face, thick thighs. Period! Y’ll b—-es know we live….straight to Ocean Drive.”

“I need a n word, big d-word and a Cuban link. Running s–t, from Opa Locka down to South Beach. Ass ain’t free, n word is you stupid?

B—h, I’m from the bottom, you know how we do this 305.”

Period!

We are pretty sure that this video was shot before JT, aka Jatavia Johnson, began her sentence after being convicted of credit card fraud.

Unless there’s some kind of work release program we don’t know about?

Seriously though: JT is currently being held at Miami’s Federal Detention Center, set for release March 21, 2020.

Yung Miami, aka Caresha Brownlee, is holding down the fort, doing some solo stuff on the road.

She told The Fader earlier this month that she can’t wait until her home girl gets out so they can get back to work.

“I just wanna catch up and have fun, us two just take a sister’s vacation,” YM said. “Talk about what she went through, what we’re doing next. We’ll do whatever she wants to do. Drink, cry, laugh, dance. Celebrate the good and the bad.”