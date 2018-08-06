Miami said no to scooter companies. But now another city is trying them out.

Scooters are back — at least on Miracle Mile.

On Monday, Coral Gables launched a test program with Spin, a San Francisco-based dockless scooter company, to allow the two-wheelers to be used on its city streets.

“There’s a lot of traffic around Miami these days,” said City Commissioner Vince Lago, who led the initiative to bring the scooters to the city. “They’re gonna help.”

An initial fleet was released in front of city hall Monday.

According to Spin, it’s the first time a company has received formal approval to operate shared scooters in the State of Florida.

The agreement comes on the heels of the City of Miami’s July decision to temporarily bar all scooter companies until it can hammer out new rules for the vehicles, which are growing in popularity across the country. Coral Gables, too, had issued cease-and-desist letters to multiple scooter companies. But Lago said Spin had been scrupulous about working with the city and foregoing a “rogue” release of its vehicles without formal permission. That cooperation led to the approval.

Spin’s President, Euwyn Poon, said the launch “shows how Spin’s unique approach of working closely with cities from the beginning is actually the right way to bring innovative mobility solutions to our nation’s communities.”

Coral Gables’ pilot program with Spin stipulates the scooters must be left in specially designated areas of the city. They will not be allowed to impede pedestrian access. No more than 75 scooters can be deployed at any one time. Riders can use the scooters anywhere in the shaded area with the exceptions of Giralda Plaza, Miracle Mile’s sidewalk, and any crowded pedestrian sidewalk. Scooters will be out around 7 a.m. in the morning and collected starting around 8 p.m. nightly.

The pilot program runs through Aug. 28. At that time, the city will consider whether to keep the scooters around for longer.

Because of the limited release, Spin is doing all its own charging—there is no program to earn money on the side doing overnight power-ups, as has been the case with other scooter company releases. Spin workers will be picking up the scooters in the evening and replacing them in the morning.

The city is requesting scooters be parked at or near a bike rack. Otherwise, riders should park close to the edge of the sidewalk closest to the street. Riders should park the scooter in such a way that it does not block the sidewalk, business entrances, doors, or ramps.