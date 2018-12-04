Posted on

Miami Improv is back to make locals laugh again. Who’s the grand opening act?

By Madeleine Marr

LOL: It’s finally back.

The famed Miami Improv Comedy Club & Dinner Theater will make its highly anticipated return to South Florida at CityPlace Doral on Friday, Dec. 14 , with a blast from the past.

Drum roll … the place will be christened by the “Full House” guy, Bob Saget, who will apparently embrace “his dark side.” Hmm.

We’re interested. We’re also interested to see the new space:

According to a release, the Improv is larger than the original in Coconut Grove (10,000 square feet plus) and will have state-of-the-art sound and lighting; late night gourmet fare; and a cool cocktail lounge.

As for the talent, word is the venue  will regularly host national and local, often bilingual, comics. The first name in the lineup is Wanda Sykes, on Dec. 7 and 8, as part of the soft opening. Saget will take the stage as the grand opening act on Dec. 14 through the 16th.

Another upcoming big name is Marlon Wayans, appearing Dec. 28-31, so you can ring in 2019 laughing.

“We have been waiting for years to reopen our old Coconut Grove location,” said Joel Bachkoff,  Miami Improv partner.  “I am very excited to be back in the Miami community. It is such a unique, energetic city.”

