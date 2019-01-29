McDonald’s is giving away free bacon for exactly one hour. Plan your day accordingly.

Fact: You are eating bacon today.

Free bacon. At McDonald’s.

For an hour.

The only news you need to currently consume is that the fast food chain is promoting its “Classics” menu by giving customers a side of free bacon (that’s two half pieces) on any order.

We’re talking anything, even atop a sundae. Hmm. We could work with that (salty and sweet; there is no better combination).

Get to your nearest McD’s from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday (today).

Any kind of the succulent pig meat is available during “Bacon Hour:”

“When we said there’s no such thing as too much bacon, we weren’t kidding. January 29, we’ll be upping the bacon ante—the bac-ante, if you will—and celebrating this glorious food favorite like never before,” said Chef Michael Haracz, McDonald’s Manager of Culinary Innovation, in a statement. “I love bacon. America loves bacon. I really can’t wait to see the crazy and daring combinations our customers put together.”

One side of bacon per person. And no begging a la those old Beggin’ Strips ads, please.