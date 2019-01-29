McDonald’s is giving away free bacon for exactly one hour. Plan your day accordingly.
Fact: You are eating bacon today.
Free bacon. At McDonald’s.
For an hour.
The only news you need to currently consume is that the fast food chain is promoting its “Classics” menu by giving customers a side of free bacon (that’s two half pieces) on any order.
We’re talking anything, even atop a sundae. Hmm. We could work with that (salty and sweet; there is no better combination).
@McDonalds has released Cheesy Bacon Fries! • ⁉️ In addition to Cheesy Bacon Fries, Bacon is coming to their Classics such as The Big Mac, Quarter Pounder and even The Filet-o-Fish! In observance with this release, they're celebrating with Bacon Hour—FREE bacon on the side with ANY item, January 29th at 4-5 pm (local time) at participating restaurants. • 🥓 I opted for my favorite of the three, The Big Mac, plus Cheesy Bacon Fries and an Oreo Bacon McFlurry. Truly tasty! Hot salted McDonald's fries with cheddar cheese sauce and bacon bits, we've wanted this particular item added to the menu for years so it's actually a dream come true, and it didn't disappoint! Same with the McFlurry, it worked! The salty bacon bits inside actually reminded me of biting into a soft serve cone. If this is too bold for you, just get a strip inserted inside! The bakery items you see are from the McDonald's at 167 Chambers St, New York, NY 10007. It's a Cinnamon Coffee Cake and a Chocolate Coffee Cake.
Get to your nearest McD’s from 4 to 5 p.m. Tuesday (today).
Any kind of the succulent pig meat is available during “Bacon Hour:”
“When we said there’s no such thing as too much bacon, we weren’t kidding. January 29, we’ll be upping the bacon ante—the bac-ante, if you will—and celebrating this glorious food favorite like never before,” said Chef Michael Haracz, McDonald’s Manager of Culinary Innovation, in a statement. “I love bacon. America loves bacon. I really can’t wait to see the crazy and daring combinations our customers put together.”
One side of bacon per person. And no begging a la those old Beggin’ Strips ads, please.