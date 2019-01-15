María Celeste Arrarás celebrated her daughter 18th birthday with a sweet snap

María Celeste Arraras celebrated a milestone birthday with her daughter Lara. She just turned 18.

The “Al Rojo Vivo” host shared a photo over the weekend with her 1.3 million followers. It’s a sweet snap of Lara alongside her friend Mía, who happens to be the daughter of Raúl de Molina and his wife Mily.

De Molina and Arraras have known each for years and their kids are close.

Ironically, the picture of the girls has a red tint (in English the Telemundo show means “Red Hot.”)

“I do not know why the photo came out so ‘Al Rojo Vivo,'” wrote Arraras, “but it captures the friendship of my Lara and her friend Mia … two generations of friendship! Happy 18 Lara! #happybirthday # happybirthday #friendsthatarefamily #friends #bff #bffs #party #miami. ”

The commenters left as bunch of congratulatory notes.

“God bless you with great health and prosperity never lacking … Enjoy your day,” ,wrote one.

“Very beautiful the two of you and keep up that beautiful friendship,” wrote another. “Friendship is the most beautiful thing in the world.

The so called Queen of Hispanic TV had a total of three kids with her ex husband Manny Arvesu. The Puerto Rican native, 58, and the former lawyer divorced in 2004.