Marc Anthony’s ex just got a new gig on ‘Mira Quien Baila.’ But she won’t be dancing.

When Mira Quién Baila returns to your TV at 8 p.m. Sunday, you’ll be seeing a familiar face.

Dayanara Torres, last season’s winner, will be joining the judges’ panel along with flamenco star Joaquín Cortés and Mexican dancer Lola Cortés.

Will her famous ex husband Marc Anthony make an appearance again?

Last October, the salsa star popped up in a video message on MQB (shot in Doral) with the ex couple’s two teenage sons, Cristian and Ryan. It was her 43rd birthday surprise.

“You are dancing spectacularly,” Anthony told her in the clip. “We are very proud of the great job you are doing, but especially proud of the job you have done as a mother to these little ones. Well, not so little anymore.”

Nice to see after some time away from the spotlight, the former beauty queen is working regularly and self sufficient (last year she donated the $50,000 prize money to help Puerto Rico).

Back in 2014, things were a little contentious between her and her mega wealthy ex.

People reports that after a long fought court battle, Torres was able to get monthly child support payments upped from $6,500 a month to $14,340.

Anthony, who also pays for the kids’ education, healthcare and extracurricular activities, was also ordered to pay $12,000 a year for her vacations with the kids.

As real estate insiders know, Anthony is doing fine financially. He just bought a Coral Gables mansion for $19 million. So yeah.

Anthony’s exes tend to land on their feet. Exhibit B: Jennifer Lopez and her fantabulous abs (for more on those read here)

Back to the show: Among the 10 celebrities competing this year is Rosie Rivera, who was involved in a bit of controversy recently, when Jenni Rivera’s sister’s MQB bio read that the businesswoman was an actress and singer. It was changed after much social media backlash.

Chiquinquirá Delgado and Javier Poza return as hosts, joined by newbie Pedro Prieto who will do behind-the-scenes coverage and social media.