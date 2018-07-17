Marc Anthony buys Cocoplum mansion at a deep discount — for $19 million

Singer Marc Anthony has bought this 12-bedroom Mediterranean mansion in Cocoplum for $19 million. Zoltan Prepszent DOUGLAS ELLIMAN

Singer Marc Anthony has plunked down a cool $19 million for a 12-bedroom Mediterranean mansion in the Coral Gables neighborhood of Cocoplum — the highest price ever paid for a single-family home in the fancy community.

The house features three kitchens, a commercial elevator and separate quarters for staff and guests.

But despite the price, the Grammy award-winning singer still got a great deal on the newly-built, 21,000 square-foot spread, which occupies a 1.3 acre lot with more than 400 feet of waterfront.

Bacardi heiress Hilda Bacardi, the great-great-grandaughter of Bacardi founder Facundo Bacardi Masso, originally listed the three-story home at 300 Costanera Road in 2016 at an asking price of $27 million.

Public records show the property was last sold in 1994 for $3.9 million. The buyer was Jose Carbonell. Bacardi assumed ownership of the lot in 2002. She began construction on the house in 2008.

According to The Real Deal, Anthony’s new digs are only two miles away from the Ponce de Leon home of former Yankees slugger Alex Rodriguez, who is dating Jennifer Lopez.

Anthony and Lopez were married for seven years before divorcing in 2011. They are the parents of 10-year-old twins Maximillian David and Emme Maribel.

The pool area of the former Bacardi estate at 300 Costanera Road in Coral Gables. Zoltan Prepszent DOUGLAS ELLIMAN