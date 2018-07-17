Maluma joins a mystery guest in the lineup at this year’s Premios Juventud. Who is it?

The Premios are coming. The Premios are coming!

You know what we’re talking about: Univision’s always lively Premios Juventud.

This year, organizers say the annual awards ceremony celebrating the best in today’s Latin talent will break new ground, paying homage to all things young and cool. The lineup includes top performers from various genres including Maluma, Sofia Reyes, Jason Derulo, CNCO, Zion y Lennox, and Gente de Zona, along with classic acts like KC and The Sunshine Band (yes).

“The band and I are so honored be a part of PJ 2018,” said lead singer KC, behind such hits as “Get Down Tonight” and “Boogie Shoes.”Univision does a great job of bringing communities together and we are excited to continue to share our music with everyone.”

The telecast will move from its customary Thursday schedule to air live on Sunday from 7 to 11 p.m. on the Univision Network and include a one-hour, red carpet pre-show.

“PJ 2018 is all about the fans, about Generation Z this year,” said Jorge “Pepo” Ferradas, President of Music, Univision Communications Inc. “It will be a multi-generational, highly energized and impassioned night of live TV combined with all-night digital and social content that will bring viewers and fans unique backstage experiences and conversations about the topics that matter most to them.”

PremiosJuventud.com, the show’s official homepage, offers fans daily features, videos with the stars, photo slideshows and interactive content.

Tickets to attend PJ 2018 are on sale at PremiosJuventud.com or Ticketmaster.com.

You can get your pre-party on 4-8 p.m. Saturday when McDonald’s partners with reggaeton artist Justin Quiles (JQuiles) for Summer Splash, with a live performance, photo experience, giveaways and entertainment

Ice bar with samples of McCafé Cold Brew Frozen drinks.

The event is at MAPS Backlot, 342 NW 24th St, Miami, FL 33127

It’s free and open to the public but you can register premios juventud, celebrities, latin music, maluma, kc & the sunshine band, CNCO, univision