Luis Miguel booed after his no-show at the Latin Grammys, but Thalia saved the day

Call him the Comeback Kid, Latino version.

Luis Miguel is currently on his Mexico Forever tour after a two year absence from the scene, gained props as one of Billboard magazine’s top power players and won big at the Latin Grammys in Las Vegas on Sunday. The native Puerto Rican’s latest album “México por Siempre!” which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Regional Mexican Albums chart and at No. 2 on Billboard’s Top Latin Albums chart, won Album of the Year. He had tough competition, such as J Balvin’s “Vibras.” He also nabbed best album (mariachi/ranchera).

But again: Miguel’s big comeback would have been complete… if only he bothered to show up. As Woody Allen once famously said, that’s 80 percent of life.

¡Gracias a ustedes y a @LatinGRAMMYs por estos reconocimientos! pic.twitter.com/JLjdU4qN0M — Luis Miguel (@LMXLM) November 16, 2018

Was it a gaffe? In showbiz circles, yeah.

When presenter Thalia told the audience that Miguel was unable to be there to nab his premio, you could hear loud “Boos” coming from the audience. The songstress then tried to mollify the situation, saying she would hand deliver the award to Miguel personally.

We’d love to see that.

So what happened to Miguel, anyway?

People en Espanol reported he was on a yacht in Miami (with grainy zoom lens pics), but according to social media, the crooner is doing what he does best: performing.

When #luismiguel gets booed for not being there #LatinGRAMMY — Humberto Suarez (@humberto10beto) November 16, 2018