Luis Fonsi just bought a $5 million house in this exclusive Miami neighborhood

The new residence of Luis Fonsi and his wife Águeda in Cocoplum has seven rooms and six bathrooms, cathedral ceiling, marble floors and a boat dock with access to the canal to exit Biscayne Bay.

“Despacito” took the world by storm and now Luis Fonsi is investing the fruits of the hit song that made him an international star.

The Puerto Rican singer bought $5 million house in Cocoplum, one of the most exclusive neighborhoods in Miami, which, unlike the islands of Miami Beach, has been a low key haven for many celebrities.

The 7-bedroom, six-bath residence, with cathedral ceilings and marble floors, was featured on real estate sites for its “floor-to-ceiling windows that offer a wide view of downtown Miami,” resort-style pool and yacht jetty in front of a canal that leads to the bay.

It also has tropical gardens and fountains with water shows.

The house, which has a traditional architectural style with the air of a Mediterranean villa, will be remodeled. It will likely not become the home of Fonsi, his wife Águeda López and their two children, Rocco, age 1, and Mikaela, 6, until next year.

Fonsi, 40, will be neighbors of Alex Rodriguez and Marc Anthony, who acquired a three-story, 12-room residence for $19 million in July, at a price that was the highest paid in that luxurious town of Coral Gables.