Luis Fonsi has moved on from ‘Despacito.’ What’s the singer’s latest career move?
Luis Fonsi is moving from music to … fashion.
He’s just the latest celebrity to jump into the style fray, reports People en Espanol.
Jennifer Lopez recently joined Inglot to launch a makeup collection, Camila Cabello has just launched her first line of makeup with L’Óreal, Kourtney Kardashian came out with a small collection of clothes with the brand Pretty Little Thing and Beyoncé with Balmain.
Estoy muy emocionado de compartir con ustedes este proyecto en el que he venido trabajando de la mano de @Vysen_Eyewear. Los que me conocen y han seguido mi trayectoria, saben que me encantan las gafas de sol. Por eso, me pareció genial crear mi propio modelo. Diseñamos cada detalle de estas gafas desde la forma del marco, el lente, los materiales y colores. Espero que les gusten!!! Luis Fonsi by Vysen Eyewear Encuéntralos en www.vysen.com 😎 (📷: @omarcruzphoto)
Fonsi announced on his Instagram page that he joined the Vysen Eyewear brand to create a modern, eye-catching line of shades.
The singer said he was very “excited to share” his new venture with fans.
“Those who know me and have followed my career know that I love sunglasses,” the Puerto Rican croomer wrote with a black and white pic of him wearing a mirrored pair. “That’s why I thought it would be great to create my own model. We design every detail of these glasses from the shape of the frame, lens, materials and colors. I hope you like them.”