Luis Fonsi has moved on from ‘Despacito.’ What’s the singer’s latest career move?

Luis Fonsi is moving from music to … fashion.

He’s just the latest celebrity to jump into the style fray, reports People en Espanol.

Jennifer Lopez recently joined Inglot to launch a makeup collection, Camila Cabello has just launched her first line of makeup with L’Óreal, Kourtney Kardashian came out with a small collection of clothes with the brand Pretty Little Thing and Beyoncé with Balmain.

Fonsi announced on his Instagram page that he joined the Vysen Eyewear brand to create a modern, eye-catching line of shades.

The singer said he was very “excited to share” his new venture with fans.

“Those who know me and have followed my career know that I love sunglasses,” the Puerto Rican croomer wrote with a black and white pic of him wearing a mirrored pair. “That’s why I thought it would be great to create my own model. We design every detail of these glasses from the shape of the frame, lens, materials and colors. I hope you like them.”