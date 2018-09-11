Luis Enrique debuts music video about the political unrest in Nicaragua

Luis Enrique during the filming of the video "Mordaza".

A former convent located in the Desierto de los Leones in Mexico City served as a backdrop for “Mordaza,” the new music video by Nicaraguan singer-songwriter and Miami resident Luis Enrique, which debuted on Sept. 7.

The song premiered in June, and since then it has become an inspiring hymn for the Nicaraguan community in the United States. The video narrates the complicated political situation that Nicaragua has been living daily for the past several months under the command of Daniel Ortega and his wife Rosario Murillo.

“I can not remain indifferent to what is happening in my country and that should not happen anywhere,” said Luis Enrique, who left his homeland with his brother, still a teenager, in the late 1970s.

The video was directed by Germán García. It shows the singer blindfolded while a young dancer is tortured by a pair of masked assailants.

In the final seconds, the girl cleans her wounds in front of a ray of light.

Also known as El Principe de la Salsa (The Prince of Salsa), Enrique’s career includes three Latin Grammy Awards, four Latin Billboards and three Premios Lo Nuestro awards, among others. And although many of his songs are made for dancing, his lyrics often address problems that affect society, such as gender violence (“Tú no le amas, le temes”) and the drug use (“Date un chance”).

In his book “Autobiografía” (“Autobiography”), the singer encourages young immigrants to continue fighting for their dreams beyond the obstacles that arise along the way.

“‘Mordaza’ is a song that denounces injustices, but with an attitude of empowerment. It is a song that urges us to rescue the solidarity and strength that each person can have at the moment of rising up against injustice and the violation of fundamental rights in a country,” concluded Luis Enrique.