Love the summer song ‘Boo’d Up?’ Singer Ella Mai is set to play Wynwood music fest this fall

Ella Mai has been living her best life lately.

Now she’ll be doing it in the flesh. The British singer, who’s been burning up charts all summer, will be headlining the Best Life Music Festival this fall.

We heart her hit, “Boo’d Up,” with such loved up lyrics as “Listen my to heart go ba-dum, boo’d up. Biddy-da-dum, boo’d up. Hear my heart go ba-dum, boo’d up. Biddy-da-dum it just won’t stop.”

It’s a love song about her “boo,” without any sexual innuendo or cuss words. Believe it. Mai was rumored to be dating pop star Kehlani, but that got shot down quickly.

i don’t know what blog started this or why y’all even trust blogs 😂 but @ellamai and I are not dating, they’re using pictures from our tour last year, that’s my sis! slow news day huh lol — Kehlani (@Kehlani) August 8, 2018

Back to the festivities: BLF goes down Sept. 15, starting at 4 p.m. at the RC Cola Plant in Wynwood.

The so-called R&B queen, who is from London, will be joined by fellow chart topper H.E.R. The 21 year old’s latest, “Lost Soul,” has already gotten props from music stars like Drake and Chris Brown, with whom she recently wrapped a tour.

Shiv Madan, CEO of ticket provider Blockparty, said, “We are thrilled to co-host a Blockparty-ticketed music festival in Wynwood because it’s an electric part of Miami that brings together different cultures in entertainment, art, and food.”

Capacity: 8,000 people, so it should be a pretty good jam.

Tickets and info: www.bestlifefest.com